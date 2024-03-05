Business

Shielding customers from rising costs sees Shoprite win while rivals struggle

05 March 2024 - 15:36 By Nqobile Dludla
Shoprite said it continued to absorb some rising costs to shield customers, with its selling prices up 7.7% in the period compared with official national food inflation of 8.7%. Stock photo.
Shoprite said it continued to absorb some rising costs to shield customers, with its selling prices up 7.7% in the period compared with official national food inflation of 8.7%. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Shoprite, South Africa's biggest supermarket group, reported a 7.6% rise in half-year profit on Tuesday and continued to win market share from struggling rivals with its competitive pricing.

The retailer, which has more than 3,500 stores across Africa, has been gaining market share at the expense of competitors Pick n Pay and Spar, while pushing into the higher-margin upmarket niche dominated by Woolworths.

Shoprite said customer visits rose by 6.9% and item volumes by 5.1%, with market share gains of R4bn in the 26 weeks ended December 31.

This extended its uninterrupted market share gains in its core South African supermarket business to 58 months.

Group sales rose by 13.9% to R121bn, with sales at Supermarkets South Africa, which accounts for more than 80% of the group's revenues, growing ahead of the market by 14.6% to R97.5bn. Sales at discount brands Shoprite and Usave and upmarket brand Checkers also grew by double digits.

The core business benefited from the acquisition of 94 stores from Walmart-owned Massmart.

Shoprite said it continued to absorb some rising costs to shield customers, with its selling prices up 7.7% in the period compared with official national food inflation of 8.7%.

"We took a decision not to pass the price increases onto consumers as fast as they were passed onto us," group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told investors.

With some input costs coming down, the group grew gross margin slightly to 23.6%. Its diluted headline earnings per share came in at 621.4c.

Engelbrecht said the group had identified new sales opportunities in categories such as personal care, general merchandise and healthcare, where there was room for growth.

"There lies a good growth for us in the grocery business. [We need to] get those categories up to where our average market share is for the group."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Woolworths H1 profit falls as shoppers spend less

Woolworths reported a 7.5% fall in half-year earnings on Wednesday, as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending and South Africa's energy and ...
Business Times
6 days ago

It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite

Social media is abuzz after some people found it weird that just opposite the popular retailer Shoprite on Robert Sobukwe street in Sunnyside, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cheap but not nasty — supermarket house brands are the consumer’s darling

These days the “house brands” aren’t limited to the boringly packaged cheapies. They’re also premium products taking on the high-end established ...
News
1 month ago

Shoprite offsets R500m load-shedding costs with strong sales over festive season

Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items like clothes and shoes and more on food ...
News
1 month ago

Summers hits ‘pause’ as PnP rethinks strategy

The QualiSave rebranding and other initiatives are on hold till March amid a management revamp.
Business Times
1 month ago
