Discovery Bank takes top spot for customer experience in the 2022 Ask Afrika Orange Index

The Ask Afrika Orange Index 2022 recently revealed customers rate Discovery Bank as the bank with the best client experience in SA.

Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO, says: “We are extremely proud of and grateful for this recognition from our customers. We always set ambitious goals for ourselves, and, in early 2021, we aimed to be the best bank in SA. We naturally do market comparisons of services and products, but to truly know if we are making strides towards our ambition lies firmly with the customers we serve and the interactions we have with them.”

The independent Ask Afrika Orange Index is the broadest and most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in the country and Discovery Bank was given top marks across multiple fronts, including satisfaction, problem-solving and call centre experience.

“Along with being selected by Fortune Magazine for its 2022 Change the World list and being recognised by MyBroadband as the online banking platform with the most positive app store reviews in SA, this is a remarkable achievement for our employees and an honour for us at Discovery Bank. Knowing that a large proportion of clients feel ‘delighted’ after interacting with us simply strengthens our resolve to continue the work we are doing to be an all-round best bank, to take our customers to a future of banking that gives them the finest experience and services,” says Kallner.

Discovery Bank recorded a huge jump in ratings this year, moving from fourth position in 2021 to first place in the banking sector. The measures that resonate most with customers are exceptional banking services, personalised features, exclusive benefits, rewards and 24/7 availability anywhere in the world on the Discovery Bank app.

Founded in 2001, the Ask Afrika Orange Index’s purpose is to gain a deep understanding of South Africans’ service experience expectations. The index measures customer satisfaction, emotional satisfaction and loyalty to recognise those companies that show exceptional performance across experience metrics such as servicing and problem resolution. This year, a total of 30,813 interviews were completed across 27 industries.

Discovery Bank is revolutionising banking, combining innovative technology and leading digital capabilities with the Discovery Group’s understanding of risk and behaviour change to create a new category of banking centred on shared value.