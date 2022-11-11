Lifestyle

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

11 November 2022 - 15:58 By Danielle Broadway
Comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. File Photo
Comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. File Photo
Image: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Netflix Inc said comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform.

Netflix plans to roll out more livestreaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock’s live performance is the first the entertainment service has unveiled.

This will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special following “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in 2018. The Emmy Award-winning comedian also appeared in the "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival in early 2022 with Dave Chappelle.

The livestreamed comedy special will air in 2023.

Rock, who was famously smacked in the face by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, has said he will discuss his reaction to the incident in the live Netflix set.

“People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now," he said in London during his 2022 Ego Death tour that ends later this month. "I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix.”

The streaming platform said it will give more details about the live Rock event later.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

- Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2023

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars ceremony, organisers said on Monday, choosing a veteran emcee for Hollywood's most ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

'Heartbroken' Will Smith resigns from film academy, but disciplinary proceedings to go ahead

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar

Actor Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah catches heat for embracing Will Smith at the ‘Vanity Fair’ after party

Trevor Noah has been called a hypocrite for embracing Will Smith after his Oscars saga when he called out Kanye West for "abusive behaviour" not too ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over Food
  2. This is SA's record-breaking R290 million home Home & Gardening
  3. Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone Lifestyle
  4. Enjoy a chic festive season with great Leroy Merlin Black Friday extended deals Home & Gardening
  5. POLL | Have you ever made cheesecake for your bae? Food

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm