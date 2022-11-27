Business

Mining ‘under siege’ by mafia, says Minerals Council CEO

Roger Baxter says rising crime levels, including armed attacks by gangs, could kill the industry

27 November 2022 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Several multi-billion-rand mining projects in South Africa are on ice because criminal activity is putting the industry at risk, Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said this week...

