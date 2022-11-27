Removing asymmetry will stymie competition, especially for the little guys: Telkom
Company wants court to set aside Icasa's decision on asymmetric mobile termination rates
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Telkom has filed a court application to challenge the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) decision to cancel the high voice-call fees mobile network operators pay to small rivals...
