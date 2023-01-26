Business

WATCH LIVE | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate decision

26 January 2023 - 14:34 By TIMESLIVE

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago delivers the monetary policy committee statement on Thursday.

Economists predict yet another increase in interest rates.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Interest rates hike expected on Thursday, fuel prices likely to rise next week

Economists predict an increase in interest rates, while the Central Energy Fund expects fuel prices — except diesel — to rise.
News
21 hours ago

Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year

The Reserve Bank is expected to continue hiking the repo rate this year and economists expect a maximum rise of 75 basis points, starting with a ...
Business Times
1 week ago

There are clouds ahead, but there could be a silver lining

Some economists predict an economically turbulent year, while others say this doesn't mean a lack of opportunities.
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. US Treasury secretary Yellen to meet Ramaphosa, Godongwana on South Africa trip Business Times
  2. Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class Business
  3. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times
  4. SA greylisting, load-shedding take centre stage at Davos Business
  5. Missed payroll? Sage shows you how to get back on track Business

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg