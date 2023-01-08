There are clouds ahead, but there could be a silver lining
Some economists predict an economically turbulent year, while others say this doesn’t mean a lack of opportunities
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By DINEO FAKU and BELINDA PHETO
With the average household food basket surging to almost R5,000, economists are predicting more interest rate hikes to curb inflation...
There are clouds ahead, but there could be a silver lining
Some economists predict an economically turbulent year, while others say this doesn’t mean a lack of opportunities
With the average household food basket surging to almost R5,000, economists are predicting more interest rate hikes to curb inflation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos