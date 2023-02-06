Business

Gwede Mantashe admits constraints at mining indaba, says state is working on solutions

06 February 2023 - 12:08
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 in Cape Town on February 6 2023.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 in Cape Town on February 6 2023.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/Reuters

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says South Africa is open for business despite the energy crisis and logistical constraints that have hampered the prospects of bulk commodity exports.

Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday, Mantashe acknowledged the mining industry was not fully benefitting from the commodity boom due to inefficiencies at railways and ports.

“The mining industry relies heavily on efficient railways and ports for export logistics. The logistical bottlenecks on railways and ports continue to contribute to the decline in export volumes of bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, manganese and chrome,” said Mantashe.

Earlier today Minerals Council South Africa chief economist Henk Langenhoven said the country was losing out on making the most of bulk commodities at a time when prices were strong.

He said if the rail network was operating at its full capacity, with a few minor enhancements, the country would realise R151bn more in bulk mineral sales.

To address the inefficiencies, in December last year Transnet and the council established a partnership to maximise the potential of bulk commodities.

Mantashe said in addition to the logistical deterioration, Eskom’s inability to supply power consistently had contributed to the decline in mining production in 2022, and government was addressing its energy constraints through diversifying sources of power.

Mining industry 'forfeits benefits' of world boom due to Transnet, Eskom

South Africa’s mineral production hit a new record of R1.18-trillion in 2022 despite continued logistical constraints at Transnet, says mining ...
Business Times
3 hours ago

“We are not giving you problems. We are telling you what our vulnerabilities are,” he said, adding mining investors could propose solutions.

Mantashe said government’s scrapping of the licensing threshold for private energy generation highlighted its commitment to finding solutions.

He said although government was introducing independent power producers to the national grid, these would not immediately address the load-shedding challenges.

“If you approve it, it won’t resolve load-shedding over the weekend,” he said.

South Africa experienced more power supply disruptions in 2022.

Mantashe said: “This led to a decline in mineral production across all commodities. In November 2022, mining production contracted by 9%, marking a 10th consecutive month of contraction in volumes produced.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom staff continue to get incentives for working on load-shedding

The power utility says salary increases and promotions will create the correct behaviour among their employees to deal with load-shedding
News
3 days ago

DA wants Godongwana to use R1bn Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship to buy Eskom diesel

DA MP and shadow minister of finance Dion George said the party will write to the finance minister in a bid to stop the planned sponsorship by SA ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Government awaiting legal advice on declaring state of disaster on energy crisis

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government is seeking legal advice on declaring a national state of disaster on the Eskom energy ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs Business Times
  3. Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa has to address nation in a sorry state Opinion
  5. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...