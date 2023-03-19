Credit Suisse thrown $54bn lifeline in rush to ward off global bank crisis
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Credit Suisse will borrow up to $54bn (about R990bn) from Switzerland’s central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global banking crisis...
