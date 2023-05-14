Takatso minorities will remain in SAA deal, says Gidon Novick
Completion of the deal hinges on the government settling R3.5bn in historic SAA debt
14 May 2023 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Minority shareholders of Takatso Aviation, which got the regulatory nod to acquire a 51% stake in SAA, say they have not agreed to divest from the consortium, as per the Competition Commission’s conditions for the Competition Tribunal to approve the deal...
