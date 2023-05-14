Devious Cyril has created a diplomatic fiasco over support for Russia
Enormous damage has been done to our relations with the US
14 May 2023 - 00:02
It could not get any worse. As much as the South African foreign affairs bosses tried to scramble a recovery on Friday after being publicly accused by the American ambassador of selling arms to the Russians as they pursue their invasion of Ukraine, enormous damage has been done to our relations with the US, with which we do some R400bn worth of trade and have, throughout our society, a huge cultural affinity...
Devious Cyril has created a diplomatic fiasco over support for Russia
Enormous damage has been done to our relations with the US
It could not get any worse. As much as the South African foreign affairs bosses tried to scramble a recovery on Friday after being publicly accused by the American ambassador of selling arms to the Russians as they pursue their invasion of Ukraine, enormous damage has been done to our relations with the US, with which we do some R400bn worth of trade and have, throughout our society, a huge cultural affinity...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos