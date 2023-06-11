Telkom board rejects Maseko consortium bid
With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
11 June 2023 - 00:05 By THABISO MOCHIKO
A consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko presented an offer of R46 a share for a controlling stake in South Africa’s third-largest mobile network, but this was immediately rejected as too low and not in the best interests of Telkom shareholders. But Business Times understands from well-placed sources that the parties are still in discussions and a revised offer has been presented which is not materially different from the original one...
Telkom board rejects Maseko consortium bid
With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
A consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko presented an offer of R46 a share for a controlling stake in South Africa’s third-largest mobile network, but this was immediately rejected as too low and not in the best interests of Telkom shareholders. But Business Times understands from well-placed sources that the parties are still in discussions and a revised offer has been presented which is not materially different from the original one...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos