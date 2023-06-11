Cyril Ramaphosa sends SOS to Xi Jinping over Putin visit
11 June 2023 - 00:04 By Thanduxolo Jika, Amanda Khoza, Kgothatso Madisa, Thabo Mokone and Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa has had talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, fuelling speculation that South Africa is considering seeking another venue for the fifteenth Brics summit to avoid a diplomatic fallout should Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the event on our shores...
