How tech advances are transforming the way banking does business

Digital transformation and e-commerce are changing the way companies — including banks — do business.

And, despite the banking sector being conservative and highly regulated, technology is changing how banks interact with their customers and even the type of services they offer.

Digital trends

Pascalle Albrecht, national head of sales acquisition at Nedbank, says that among the most notable digital trends is the focus on client centricity. “The pandemic changed the way customers perceive value, requiring businesses to pivot their offerings or avoid becoming irrelevant,” says Albrecht.

She says small businesses, in particular, understand what their customers want and ensure they deliver what customers expect from an experiential point of view.

Another trend is the rise of the platform economy, which is helping small businesses access a larger customer base.

“Many small businesses want to participate in the digital economy and e-commerce but don’t have the resources to do so, with the result that they are accessing the platform economy to facilitate e-commerce more affordably,” she says.

A third trend is the prominence of data. “Data rules everything.” The data and insights e-commerce provides is assisting brands to tailor their products and offering to customers.