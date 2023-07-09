Business

Busa briefs government on Agoa concerns

US hearings on African countries' eligibility for participation in trade pact begin on July 24

09 July 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

With the US government due to begin a review of African countries' eligibility for participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has conveyed concerns over risks to trade with the US to the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC), which will plead South Africa's case to the US Congress...

