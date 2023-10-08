Make that a double Nespresso, please
Our research shows younger generations are moving from tea to coffee, says Nespresso CEO Gabriel Nobre
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Nespresso wants to double its market share in South Africa in the next three to five years, with plans to bring in new products and expand its retail and e-commerce presence. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.