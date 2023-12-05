Containerised ESS promises a quick fix for businesses needing backup power

Amid SA’s energy crisis, the need for alternative power solutions has never been greater. An upcoming pilot project spearheaded by ABC Solar — a trusted provider of solar solutions and leading local distribution partner of Huawei FusionSolar products — will showcase how an innovative all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) akin to a shipping container can be a safe and reliable source of backup electricity for businesses and more.

ABC Solar is collaborating with Terra Firma Solutions, a turnkey energy engineering solutions provider, to set up a megawatt-hour Huawei FusionSolar LUNA2000 Smart String ESS for a commercial private sector client. The project will be unveiled this month.

The Huawei FusionSolar LUNA2000 Smart String ESS is essentially a containerised backup power solution that pulls electricity from the national grid, when available, and stores it safely for use during power outages. This means that all components, from the batteries and power conditioning system to the cables and air conditioning system, are ready to go, and customers need only to find the space to place the container housing them. This pre-assembly saves significant construction costs and time.

Siqi Lu, vice-president of ABC Solar, says there’s a wide range of possible applications for this product in SA, such as in petrol stations, banks, office parks, wineries, hospitals and schools.

She gives the example of a housing estate, where one or two Huawei FusionSolar LUNA2000 Smart String ESSs could cater for the needs of the whole community instead of those in individual houses or apartments needing to research and invest in component-based ESS solutions or the like.