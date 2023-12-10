Business

‘New’ Post Office will be affordable, convenient, BRPs vow

10 December 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

While business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for the Post Office have hailed the approval of its business rescue plan by creditors and the R3.8bn bailout this will unlock, organised labour warned that the branch closures and job cuts will make the entity a shell of its former self. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. GUGU LOURIE | How the wisdom of the East can fix the Post Office Opinion
  2. Post Office flags cash shortages, KZN Sassa beneficiaries urged to withdraw ... South Africa
  3. PETER BRUCE | Deploy and destroy is the ANC’s way, and Unisa is next Opinion
  4. Postbank board members explain why Sassa grant recipients were affected South Africa
  5. WATCH | Grant payment mess: Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries starve as payouts ... South Africa
  6. Grant beneficiaries back in post office queues after promise of resolved ... South Africa

Most read

  1. World Bank backs SA’s green transition plans Business Times
  2. Nedbank’s white CEO pick raises race concerns Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | As a front for the rich, Jardine won’t rule, he’ll quack Opinion
  4. The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day Business Times
  5. Transnet woes force Anglo to cut production at Kumba Iron Ore unit Business

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad