Summers hits ‘pause’ as PnP rethinks strategy
The QualiSave rebranding and other initiatives are on hold till March amid a management revamp
14 January 2024 - 00:00
Pick n Pay has put a hold on rolling out new stores and rebranding existing ones until March, as the retail giant’s new leadership team charts a strategy to give more power to newly appointed regional heads. ..
