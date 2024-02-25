Business

Hard times for Italtile as competition grows

CEO Lance Foxcroft warns margin pressure likely to intensify as new manufacturers “increasingly resort to aggressive pricing to buy market share”

25 February 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Italtile expects margin pressure to intensify as competitors lower prices to grow market share and a new manufacturing plant in Mozambique impacts on its business...

