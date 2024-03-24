Telkom sells Swiftnet to private equity firm and black-owned investment entity
Private equity firm and black-owned investment outfit want to turn acquired entity into a leading tower company
24 March 2024 - 00:00
Private equity firm Actis and black-owned investment firm Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) have ambitious plans to turn Swiftnet into a “leading” tower company after the R6.75bn acquisition of the business from Telkom...
