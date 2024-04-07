Gumede consortium lays fraud charges against losing Tongaat bidder RGS
Sugar group’s new owner, Vision, accuses losing rival of fraud
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Vision Investments, which is in the process of buying troubled sugar maker Tongaat Hulett, has opened a fraud case against losing bidder RGS of having submitted a forged bank letter claiming it had R2bn to buy the company...
