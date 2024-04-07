Business

Treasury plan aims to overcome private sector reluctance to submit unsolicited infrastructure proposals

Concerns over cost of bids and loss of tenders addressed

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The government will take unsolicited bids from the private sector for public and private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects, the National Treasury said as it introduced a proposal to stimulate participation in government-led projects by overcoming barriers to entry for the private sector. ..

