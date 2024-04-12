RFP | DMRE opens battery energy storage IPPPP bid window 3

The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) invites interested parties to register prospective bids under the third Bid window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), tender no: DMRE/022/2023/24.

BESIPPPP bid window 3 calls for 616MW battery energy storage capacity and ancillary services in line with the power system services requirements as set out by the system operator.

As with the first two rounds, the battery energy facilities procured under this bid window call for proposals for five distinct facilities to be procured close to the location of five substations sites identified by Eskom. The five sites, Harvard, Leander, Theseus, Everest and Merapi substations, are all located in the Free State.

Before accessing the request for proposal (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 per project and complete the electronic registration form on the IPP Energy Storage website.

The department will communicate only with prospective bidders who have completed the electronic registration form and paid the required document fee: the RFP will then be available for download.

The required document fee is payable using a direct deposit or EFT into this bank account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Account number: 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg

Branch code: 198765

Swift code: NEDSZAJJ

NB! Ensure the after reference is used when making payment: BW3 and then your company name, for example BW3CompanyName.

The last date to register a project for participation in this bid window is about 20 business days before the bid submission date.

Please note: confirmation of the payment of the documentation fee does not constitute the registration of a project. Prospective bidders must follow the online project registration process; confirmation of registration will be communicated prior to the last day of registration. The project registration process must be completed for each project that a bidder intends to submit.

Bid submission is scheduled for July 31 2024 and closes at 5pm.

Bids must be delivered to:

IPP Offices,

Building 9,

Bylsbridge Office Park,

CNR Jean and Olievenhoutbosch Ave,

Centurion,

Pretoria

The department will also be hosting a virtual bidders’ conference with prospective bidders on May 9 2024. Further details will be publicised on the IPP Projects website.

Inquiries should be emailed to the project officer at query@ipp-storage.co.za.

This article was sponsored by the department of mineral resources & energy.