Kick-start your career with a Higher Certificate at Rosebank College

How do pathways work?

Pathways provide access and the flexibility to work around your pocket and learning abilities. One can start with a higher certificate and progress to a higher-level qualification, such as a diploma or degree. Looking at the Faculty of Commerce at IIE Rosebank College, you can begin with an IIE Higher Certificate in Business Management.

Once you've completed this qualification successfully, you can progress to the IIE Bachelor of Business Administration to refine your business skills. The benefit of starting with an IIE Higher Certificate is that it is an accredited qualification at an NQF Level 5, empowering one to start work immediately after completing their studies.

How to get started?

As with many things, thorough research and asking for advice is the first step. The internet has made information accessible; we now have mini-PCs in our pockets, with some mobile phones performing even better than entry-level PCs. Access to information means you can research any career you may want to pursue. These days, one can also verify the customer service offered by institutions and the quality of qualifications by reading online reviews.

Once you've done your research, choose your institution based on your preferences such as safety, cost, accessibility, to name a few. Finally, ask for advice before committing yourself. Many institutions have student advisers who offer advice on study modes, qualification types, and career paths. A student adviser is there to assist in aligning one’s career goals, academic abilities, and available study opportunities.

The benefits of pathways

Pathways enable access and progression for different learners. This widens access for students who may not meet academic admission requirements into their desired careers. With access comes a responsibility to offer flexible modes of delivery to accommodate the changing demographics of the student population.

When considering a higher learning institution, think about modes of delivery, accreditation of qualifications, and the registration status of the institution. The proof is in the pudding — chat to some of the current students or alumni to verify facts.

For more information visit the Rosebank College website.

This article was paid for by Rosebank College.