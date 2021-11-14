My Brilliant Career
My dream of being a hardworking village gogo has changed slightly
Shoeshoe Qhu is manager of radio station VOW FM
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Tell me about your work at Voice of Wits (VOW) FM.
As a station manager, I am responsible for the overall operation of the station. Voice of Wits is a community radio station, licensed to the University of the Witwatersrand...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.