The GCIS is looking for a chief director

The Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) is looking for a chief director: provincial and local liaison to provide strategic leadership and management to SA's provincial and district offices from the Pretoria office.

The successful candidate will ensure that messages across the three spheres of government are aligned and coherent and that SA citizens are well informed.

They will oversee a well-functioning liaison service for the national government in all nine provinces, through community and stakeholder visits with the district-based communication personnel.

The incumbent must have the ability to develop strong partnerships with key stakeholders, present to the GCIS management committee, and oversee outreach communication campaigns outlining the priorities of the government's medium-term strategic framework.

They will monitor the functioning of the intergovernmental communication system as part of GCIS’s objective to develop a well-functioning system.

The all-inclusive salary package for this position is R1.3m a year, of which 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs.

Click here for more information on the requirements and key performance areas of this position.

Send your application to Private Bag X745, Pretoria, 0001, or hand deliver it to Tshedimosetso House, 1035 corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria, for the attention of Milcent Kotelo.

Reference number: 3/1/5/1 — 23/14

The closing date is March 3 2023.

For enquiries, contact Paul Kwerane on 012-473-0407 or Linda Kaseke on 012-473-0128

