Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace

Many South Africans face this reality at work on a daily basis. Hardworking, competent people are often overlooked when it comes to promotions because they can't write a report, structure an effective presentation, or they make grammar and spelling errors in their emails. The result is a work environment that destroys an employee's confidence.

Effective business emails need to be short and precise, especially if a request or instruction is given. The reader can't be expected to do anything if they don’t know what is being requested.

Language is more than a soft skill

For years, language skills were considered a soft skill in the workplace — useful but not necessary. However, more employers and employees now recognise the importance of good English skills and that relevant training can improve self-confidence and increase promotion opportunities.

The solution does not rely on luck: we all have the innate ability to improve our communication skills. The Language School at Wits Plus offers various English proficiency courses that only take a few hours a week of your time and run for a few months.

The benefits

You can learn how to write the best cover letter for your CV, create impressive PowerPoint presentations and learn how to structure objective and cohesive reports.

If you would like to improve your pronunciation skills and speak with confidence in front of people or use words effectively to communicate clear messages at work, Wits Plus Language School has just the course for you.

Explore a range of English development and proficiency courses designed for second-language speakers and make sure you apply for one of these useful courses by May 12 2023.

This article was sponsored by Wits Plus.