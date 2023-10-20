Further your education in 2024: apply for a DFFE bursary

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) invites full-time students to apply for bursaries for the 2024 academic year in the various fields of study related to the management, protection and conservation of SA’s environment and natural resources.

Fields of study

The DFFE will provide bursaries in the following fields of study; the maximum amount of each bursary is R50,000.

Biodiversity and conservation (Ref no: B&C/01/24)

Diploma/degree in heritage studies;

Degree/BSc/honours in biological sciences;

National diploma (ND)/degree/honours in nature conservation;

ND/BSc/honours in environmental science;

ND/BSc/honours in natural resource management, geography and hydrology;

ND/BSc/honours in environmental resource management, hydrology and water resources management;

ND/BSc/honours in environmental management/science and nature conservation.

Chemicals and waste management (Ref no: CWM/0124)

ND/BTech/bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in monitoring and evaluation;

ND/BTech/bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in environmental science;

Bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in natural science (geography, chemistry, hydrology, water and so on);

Bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in information science;

ND/BTech/honours/master’s in waste resource efficiency or circular economy;

ND/BTech/bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in environmental management;

ND/BTech/bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in sustainable development studies;

Bachelor’s degree/honours/master’s in waste management.

Climate change and air quality management (Ref no: CCAQ/01/24)

BSc/ND in environmental science;

BSc/ND in environmental management;

ND/bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental sciences;

ND/bachelor’s degree in natural science;

ND/bachelor’s degree in conservation;

BSc in chemistry;

BSc in geography, archaeology and environmental studies;

ND/bachelor’s degree in sustainable development.

Environmental programmes (Ref no: EP/01/24)

BSc in environmental management and environmental science;

BSc Hons in geographical information systems;

ND in project management;

ND in study fields linked to conversation, resource economics, development studies and social innovation;

Bachelor’s degree/ND in civil engineering;

Bachelor’s degree/ND in environmental engineering;

Bachelor’s degree/ND in building management & quantity surveying;

Bachelor’s degree/ND in architectural studies.

Fisheries management (Ref no: FISH/01/24)

BSc/MSc/PhD in oceanography, marine biology, environmental science, aquaculture and fisheries;

National diploma/BTech in oceanography;

BTech/BSc Hons/MSc/PhD in fisheries modelling, stock assessment and fisheries management;

Postgraduate studies in social or economic studies specialising in fisheries;

Maritime studies related to harbours/ports;

Postgraduate studies in agriculture economics specialising in aquaculture.

Forestry management (Ref no: FOR/01/24)

Diploma in forestry;

Advance diploma in forestry management;

Hons in natural resource management;

BSc in forestry and natural resources;

BSc in wood science;

MSc/PhD in forestry;

MSc in forestry and natural resources sciences;

Diploma/degree in environmental law.

Oceans and coasts (Ref no: OC/01/24)

BSc in biodiversity and conservation biology;

BSc in marine biology;

BTech engineering (electrical/mechanical/communication);

Hons/master’s in maritime studies and maritime economics;

Hons/MSc in chemistry (heavy metals/hydrocarbons);

Hons/MSc in ecophysiology, taxonomy (systematics) and biodiversity;

Masters/PhD in marine natural resource economics;

PhD in physical/chemical/biological oceanography.

Regulatory compliance sector monitoring (Ref no: RCSM/01/24)

LLB (major courses: administrative law, legislative drafting, environmental law)/ LLM;

BA law;

Paralegal diploma or degree;

Bachelor of environmental sciences (majoring in animal and wildlife);

BSc in chemistry;

BSc majoring in geography or geoinformatics;

Bachelor of environmental management majoring in environmental impact assessment;

Geographic information systems professional.

Requirements

Bursaries will be awarded to individuals that are registered as full-time students with an institution of higher learning or who are currently doing grade 12 (matric) and are not employed.

The minimum requirement to apply for a bursary is grade 12 (matric).

Consideration will be given to previously disadvantaged and people with disabilities who are South African citizens.

Upon completion of their studies, bursary holders must participate in a public service internship programme; this is a mandatory as part of the bursary contract agreement.

Students who have previously participated in this public service internship programme are ineligible for consideration. It is important to note that regulations prohibit participation in this programme more than once.

How to apply for a bursary

Applicants can download the relevant bursary application form from the DFFE website. The applicable reference number and field of study must be clearly indicated on this form.

The completed application form must be submitted together with the following documents:

Motivation as to why the bursary should be awarded to you;

Certified copies of qualifications and recent academic records (if currently in high school, supply your l atest grade 12 results);

Proof of registration if you're already enrolled with the institution of higher learning;

Certified copies of your and both parents or your guardian's identity documents;

Proof of parents or guardian’s income;

Proof if parents are deceased;

Affidavit if parents are not working.

Applications must be addressed to the director-general of the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, and marked for the attention of learning and development (bursary section).

Applications should be sent to ONLY ONE of the following addresses:

Cape Town:

By hand/courier: d epartment of forestry, fisheries & the environment, 63 Strand Street, 13 th Floor Nedbank Building, Cape Town

By post: d epartment of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Private Bag X 4390, Cape Town, 8001

Pretoria:

By hand/courier: department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Street (CNR Soutpansberg Road), Arcadia, Pretoria

By post: Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

The closing date for all applications is October 27 2023.

Late and incomplete applications will not be considered. No faxed or emailed applications will be accepted.

Correspondence will be limited to successful applicants only. If you have not been contacted by the end of January 2024, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

For inquires, contact:

Cape Town: Kgomotso Moela 021-402-3329/081-492-5570; Mooketsa Mabe 021-402-3412/071-540-2685 or Neliswa Magwala 021-814-8089/066-081-9858.

Pretoria: Joshua Moepya 012-399-8682/067-417-3739; Busisiwe Stemele 012-399-8685/066-156-0042 or Mokhobo Putu 012-399-9018/066-081-2662.

This article was sponsored by the DFFE.