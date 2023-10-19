Lifestyle

Theo, Ponahalo, Tshiamo: celebs suit up at Cruz X SA Fashion Week party

As the party that kicks off the official summer fashion calendar, we look at a festive trend suited to go from the red carpet to your closet

19 October 2023 - 17:04
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Vourne and Theo Kgosinkwe.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

While it may have been a joke to laugh at the 2010s semi-formal trend for partying, it seems the fad is fast knocking on our doors again in 2023. This week, fashion doyennes took to the Cruz X South African Fashion Week opening party that kicks off the biannual affair.

Coming in a number of colourful looks, this season's attendees were set for the festive summer season with suited looks that celebrate preppy fashions and remixes to ivy league apparel. Not sure how this look pans out in your closet? Here are top style inspirations to try out.

GOING CLUELESS

Chef Thobani Mhlongo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

For fans of the tweed twinsets seen on Clueless, this trend is the easiest to take on. Whether you go for retail or designer, make sure the set fits to your exact proportions. You can also take bold risks with different fabrics or prints or try Thobani Mhlongo's take of highlighting body parts with a skirt, shirtless jacket or slit skirts.

MONOCHROME

Bright colours make for a great eye-catching ensemble.
Bright colours make for a great eye-catching ensemble.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Writer, DJ and top model, Ponahalo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

It's summer and there's no sin in embracing bright and bold colours. Monochrome looks can be best suited for day or night events. Try earthy tones for brunch gatherings, vibrant colours for daytime events and muted or warm tones for the evening. Look to style star Ponahalo for striking fabrics such as velour, satin or silk that can best be styled with contrasting accessories or beauty looks.

RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM

Show producer and pageant mentor Wayne Stafford.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Designer Ephraim Molingoana.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

If there's one element you can always catch at local events, it's sequins. Reinvigorate formal attire with a bomber jacket as seen on Ephraim Molingoana that can still work with relaxed styling through shoes. Allow this to be your statement piece by not having any other studded or embellished details in your look.

However, if you're looking for drama, custom looks as seen on Wayne Stafford are probably best suited for you. Reimagine classic such as Stafford's hooded tuxedo jacket or all sequinned blazer dresses that look great with slicked back or wet look hairstyles.

LET IT SNOW

Celebrity stylist Tshiamo Modisane.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Actor Ray Buso.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

All-white parties might be passe, but that doesn't mean you can't rock those looks. All-white ensembles, much like the Succession-famed old money aesthetic, have the advantage of giving an understated look a chic and glamorous finish.

Tshiamo Modisane allows her beauty look to shine in a business-ready minidress with matching shoes and jacket. The off-white clutch complements the clean styling while staying on trend as fashionistas drop designer mini-bags for larger than life bags.

Ray Neo Buso is a great example of how this palette allows you to embrace polished grooming sporting an all-white ensemble of trousers and a boxy fit jacket. This kind of styling allows neck pieces to stand out and cleavage to turn up the heat regardless of your gender. The more confident you are with a no make-up look or your physique, the less accessories needed.

DECONSTRUCTED

Designer Paledi Segapo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Formal attire does not have to be limited to 1980s shoulder pads or Kardashian-esque oversized zoot suits. Go for reimagined ideas that can be styled multiple ways. Deconstructed ensembles work for any gender and just about any occasion. You can layer them up with lighter fabrics or use them to wear avant-garde sunglasses, earpieces or hairdos.

Mismatched shoes can also work looks like these.

