My Brilliant Career
A fear of blood — but a love of nature
Sethabile Mbatha is an ecological specialist with Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Ecologists are scientists who study natural ecosystems and the interactions of living organisms with one another. We use multidisciplinary skills and knowledge in the biological, physical and social sciences to solve environmental problems and protect species and ecosystems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.