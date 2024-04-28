How to use e-learning to back your sales team
Even the most experienced sales professionals and partner resellers need ongoing training to improve engagement, productivity, performance and revenue
28 April 2024 - 00:00
For many companies, e-learning is for onboarding sessions, product training and compliance, but the training can also help to retain these crucial employees. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.