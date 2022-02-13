Can we lock down the metaverse?
The rise of the virtual will demand real-life adjustments to security and data management
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Now that every major tech company in the world seems to have aligned itself with one or other aspect of the so-called metaverse, we may have to resign ourselves to living part-time in virtual lands.
That means also having a part-time identity and appearance, or what the denizens of these digital worlds call an avatar. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.