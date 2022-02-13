Money talks, and we should let it speak on behalf of saving the planet
There is growing evidence that sustainable investing enhances, rather than impedes, investment returns
13 February 2022 - 00:00
The furore surrounding Shell’s seismic survey plans for the Wild Coast has highlighted the powerful role that civil resistance can play in the decarbonisation drive.
But there are other weighty tools that can influence the direction of the world’s climate change response, foremost being long-term capital allocation. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.