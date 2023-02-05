Sever load-shedding a growing threat to South Africa's food security
The agricultural sector and the entire food, fibre and beverages value chain remain on shaky ground because of dependency on a consistent energy supply, writes Wandile Sihlobo.
05 February 2023 - 00:01 By WANDILE SIHLOBO
The food security risk from severe load-shedding is evident across South Africa’s agricultural sector and the broader food, fibre and beverages value chain. ..
Sever load-shedding a growing threat to South Africa's food security
The agricultural sector and the entire food, fibre and beverages value chain remain on shaky ground because of dependency on a consistent energy supply, writes Wandile Sihlobo.
The food security risk from severe load-shedding is evident across South Africa’s agricultural sector and the broader food, fibre and beverages value chain. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos