Politics may be the key factor in SARB succession
Ability to respond to the political climate is one of the unwritten factors
28 January 2024 - 00:02
Just how political is the job of a senior central banker? We may find out soon, as President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new deputy governor to replace Kuben Naidoo, who resigned recently. Governor Lesetja Kganyago is in the last year of his second five-year term at the helm — and all this is happening in what could prove to be a momentous election year...
