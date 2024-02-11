Ramaphosa’s wasted years make for few Tintswalos
The era after Jacob Zuma’s removal is one of great underperformance, according to most indicators
11 February 2024 - 00:02
Cyril Ramaphosa had an exciting entry into the South African government. The air was pregnant with expectation as the gloss of a billionaire shone on him. “I am a three-minute man,” I’m told he said, as he prepared to speak at his first cabinet meeting. The ANC made him its deputy president in 2012, expecting him to be a powerful No 2 to Jacob Zuma...
