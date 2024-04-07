Crucial step paves way for open Transnet rails
Rail access tariffs were set using best practice for railways around the world
07 April 2024 - 00:00
The release of the draft network statement by Transnet marks a crucial step in preparation for open access to rail, which will introduce private operators and competition on South Africa’s freight rail network under the management of an independent rail infrastructure manager...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.