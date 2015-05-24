Pikoli 'totally shocked' at SARS spying revelations

The National Prosecuting Authority this week failed to explain why it hired members of the South African Revenue Service's rogue spy unit to "upgrade security" at its head office. Last week, the Sunday Times revealed that rogue unit members Andries "Skollie" Janse van Rensburg and Helgard Lombard planted bugs in the NPA offices in 2007.