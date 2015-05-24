Pikoli 'totally shocked' at SARS spying revelations
24 May 2015 - 02:00
The National Prosecuting Authority this week failed to explain why it hired members of the South African Revenue Service's rogue spy unit to "upgrade security" at its head office. Last week, the Sunday Times revealed that rogue unit members Andries "Skollie" Janse van Rensburg and Helgard Lombard planted bugs in the NPA offices in 2007.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.