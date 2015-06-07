Aggett's torturer earned millions from SARS work
07 June 2015 - 02:01
Apartheid security cop Lieutenant Steve Whitehead, who was found responsible for struggle activist Neil Aggett's death and now faces a possible murder rap, has scored millions of rands doing intelligence work for the South African Revenue Service. This is revealed in secret documents of the SARS rogue spy unit and a payment schedule obtained by the Sunday Times.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.