Hawks ground drone pilot
17 July 2016 - 02:00
The Hawks are investigating a man for possible terror links after he flew a drone over the US consulate from Sandton City in Johannesburg. Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Prince Mokotedi confirmed that the police's crimes against the state unit was probing possible links to four terror suspects arrested a week ago.
