Cape Town jol: your weekend entertainment guide
Take your little ones to the theatre or catch a play yourself
THEATRE
The Echo of a Noise
Pieter-Dirk Uys looks back at the small signs that pointed him in the right direction in his career.
When: Until July 15, 5pm and 8pm
Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay. Tickets R100-R190 at Computicket.
What Remains
Story inspired in part by the discovery of a slave burial ground is told through text and dance.
When: Until July 12, 8pm; Saturday, July 7, 2pm; Sunday, July 9, 6pm
Where: UCT Little Theatre, Hiddingh Hall, Gardens. Tickets R120 at Webtickets.
MUSIC
Rewind Saturday
DJ Eazy of Good Hope FM, DJ Azuhl, Big Dre and RetroRootz spin hip hop, 90s RnB, funk and boom bap.
When: Saturday, July 8, 9pm-2am
Where: Suntravolta, Long Street, Cape Town. Tickets R30 before 10pm, then R40. Visit djeazy.co.za
Ard Matthews
Acoustic set by Just Jinger frontman
When: Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm-10pm
Where: Camel Rock Restaurant, Main Road, Scarborough. Tickets R180 at Webtickets
The Cave Project: Meditations and Lullabies
Launch of an album recorded in a West Coast cave by Indwe and the duo Intone playing traditional instruments from around the world.
When: Saturday, July 8, 7pm-10pm
Where: Novalis Ubuntu Institute, Rosmead Avenue, Wynberg. Tickets R120, seniors and students R100, children R80 at Quicket.
HOLIDAYS
Peter Pan the Musical
Proceeds to LEAP Science and Maths schools.
When: Until July 23. Tuesday to Sunday, 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm
Where: Canal Walk, R80 at Computicket.
More Adventures of Noddy
Face painting, colouring-in, puzzles and bike rides before the performance.
When: Until July 15, 10.30am-11.30am
Where: Artscape Theatre Foyer, Cape Town, R90 at Computicket.
MARKETS
Earth Fair Food Market
Ethically farmed products.
When: Saturday, July 8, 9am-2pm
Where: Main Road, Tokai (Builders Warehouse complex), free.
Vergenoegd Wine Estate
Includes a family breakfast run or walk, and duck parades.
When: Saturday, July 8, 9am-3pm. Family run at 9am, duck parades at 10am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm
Where: Baden Powell Drive, Faure, free.
FESTIVAL
Knysna Oyster Festival
Music, comedy and whisky evenings, bike races and marathons.
When: Until July 16, 8am-late
Where: Venues around Knysna, see oysterfestival.co.za
CINEMA
Alive and Kicking
Documentary about the culture of the music and dance of swing.
When: Saturday, July 8, 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Labia Theatre, Orange Street, Gardens. Tickets R80. Visit capetownswing.co.za
