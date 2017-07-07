Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: your weekend entertainment guide

Take your little ones to the theatre or catch a play yourself

07 July 2017 - 11:48 By Staff Reporter
'What Remains' is on at UCT's Little Theatre on Saturday, July 8.
Image: Supplied

THEATRE

The Echo of a Noise

Pieter-Dirk Uys looks back at the small signs that pointed him in the right direction in his career.

When: Until July 15, 5pm and 8pm

Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay. Tickets R100-R190 at Computicket.

What Remains

Story inspired in part by the discovery of a slave burial ground is told through text and dance.

When: Until July 12, 8pm; Saturday, July 7, 2pm; Sunday, July 9, 6pm

Where: UCT Little Theatre, Hiddingh Hall, Gardens. Tickets R120 at Webtickets.

MUSIC

Rewind Saturday

DJ Eazy of Good Hope FM, DJ Azuhl, Big Dre and RetroRootz spin hip hop, 90s RnB, funk and boom bap.

When: Saturday, July 8, 9pm-2am

Where: Suntravolta, Long Street, Cape Town. Tickets R30 before 10pm, then R40. Visit djeazy.co.za

Ard Matthews

Acoustic set by Just Jinger frontman

When: Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm-10pm

Where: Camel Rock Restaurant, Main Road, Scarborough. Tickets R180 at Webtickets

The Cave Project: Meditations and Lullabies

Launch of an album recorded in a West Coast cave by Indwe and the duo Intone playing traditional instruments from around the world.

When: Saturday, July 8, 7pm-10pm

Where: Novalis Ubuntu Institute, Rosmead Avenue, Wynberg. Tickets R120, seniors and students R100, children R80 at Quicket.

HOLIDAYS

Peter Pan the Musical

Proceeds to LEAP Science and Maths schools.

When: Until July 23. Tuesday to Sunday, 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm

Where: Canal Walk, R80 at Computicket.

More Adventures of Noddy

Face painting, colouring-in, puzzles and bike rides before the performance.

When: Until July 15, 10.30am-11.30am

Where: Artscape Theatre Foyer, Cape Town, R90 at Computicket.

MARKETS

Earth Fair Food Market

Ethically farmed products.

When: Saturday, July 8, 9am-2pm

Where: Main Road, Tokai (Builders Warehouse complex), free.

Vergenoegd Wine Estate

Includes a family breakfast run or walk, and duck parades.

When: Saturday, July 8, 9am-3pm. Family run at 9am, duck parades at 10am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm

Where: Baden Powell Drive, Faure, free.

FESTIVAL

Knysna Oyster Festival

Music, comedy and whisky evenings, bike races and marathons.

When: Until July 16, 8am-late

Where: Venues around Knysna, see oysterfestival.co.za

CINEMA

Alive and Kicking

Documentary about the culture of the music and dance of swing.

When: Saturday, July 8, 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Labia Theatre, Orange Street, Gardens. Tickets R80. Visit capetownswing.co.za

