Cape Town jol: your weekend entertainment guide

THEATRE

The Echo of a Noise

Pieter-Dirk Uys looks back at the small signs that pointed him in the right direction in his career.

When: Until July 15, 5pm and 8pm

Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay. Tickets R100-R190 at Computicket.

What Remains

Story inspired in part by the discovery of a slave burial ground is told through text and dance.

When: Until July 12, 8pm; Saturday, July 7, 2pm; Sunday, July 9, 6pm

Where: UCT Little Theatre, Hiddingh Hall, Gardens. Tickets R120 at Webtickets.

MUSIC

Rewind Saturday

DJ Eazy of Good Hope FM, DJ Azuhl, Big Dre and RetroRootz spin hip hop, 90s RnB, funk and boom bap.

When: Saturday, July 8, 9pm-2am

Where: Suntravolta, Long Street, Cape Town. Tickets R30 before 10pm, then R40. Visit djeazy.co.za