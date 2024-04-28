Your Weekly Stars: April 29-May 5

TAURUS
20 April — 20 May
This is your week. If the others don’t go along with your plans, go it alone. You are important — a child of the universe — and the world will adapt to you. In fact, for the time being, don’t give anyone else a second thought. They can all take care of themselves for now. Personal pleasure and complete self-indulgence are yours for the plucking. Oh, and carry a crystal — it’ll protect you from the jealousy that’s bound to be forthcoming.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Enough with the spending spree. Channel any spare cash into some safe investments, and use your natural skills to improve the cash flow. If you’re thinking of writing a book or teaching a course, do it now. Your thoughts are racing and for the time being you’re managing to keep one step ahead of the pack. Don’t waste your advantage. And definitely don’t sit around waiting for someone to take the reins for you.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
It’s true: budget problems are causing frustrating delays. So take a careful look at the finances before diving into anything new. Even so, here’s your chance to benefit from someone else’s resources. Explore all offers — after you’ve checked to see how many strings are attached to the deal. At home, focus on the present to figure out what really makes you happy. It’s time for an emotional spring-clean.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Socially, this is one of your more active weeks. Parties and gatherings will prove both useful and entertaining — so say ‘yes’ to any offers. There’ll be some career changes too, as delays are dealt with and bosses find the courage to shift. You, meanwhile, still need to work on your fear of change. Friends and co-workers are helping you out, so keep them close. And congratulate yourself for each tiny forward movement. Change is hard for you.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Getting the career on track is a powerful focus. But hopefully not so powerful as to put the other areas of your life on hold. This is a new week, and you’ve decided to do things differently. One way is to cram in every moment of excitement you can. Your only task is to enjoy being as creative and successful as your spirit allows. Your planets are finally back on track, so you can trust yourself again.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Here you are, hurtling about trying to help anyone who looks as though they’ve had a raw deal and forgetting to help yourself. Calm down. Much as you would like to, not even you can save the entire planet. So if you’re looking for a worthy cause, pick one and give it your best shot. And for the rest, save your generosity for you and yours. Remind yourself that everyone deserves a timeout. Even you.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Home and family hold your attention as you consciously make more time for the gentler side of life. And take that look off your face. After all, will you, on your deathbed, wish you’d spent more time at the office? Actually, you just might. Still, this week you’re being given the chance to remind yourself that you too are a human being. There are people who’d really love to see you — as soon as you have a moment to spare.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
Sometimes your star shines silently. But this is a week for sounding off — for holding the floor and expecting to be heard. Go ahead. Enjoy yourself. You’re on a roll — and only the toughest can keep up. But don’t get impatient if you’re not being immediately understood. Some people need time to catch up with you. Meanwhile, keep your temper — and use your charm. That always works. Expect a miracle today.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Got a yen to leave town? Actually, it’s more of a determination to squeeze the most out of every potential adventure. Beware of a tendency towards excess — in every department. But be on the lookout for a wild new romance — if that’s what you’re looking for. By Tuesday, the planets will be egging you on. Take note, though, of a tendency to be impressed by the superficial — only to discover hidden shallows on closer inspection. In short, take your time — with everything.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Long-term changes in health and career coming up. And while you’re digesting that, changes in your spiritual direction take you on a new route. Suddenly your dreams and wishes are different. And just to add to your confusion, there’s a break-up with a friend. Strangely, you don’t mind any of it as much as you thought you would. All part of a new adventure, in short. It’s time for a change. Best option? Surrender to the process.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Joint ventures and team efforts need powerful leaders if they’re hoping to make the grade. And that powerful leader is you. And, sure, leadership has never been your favourite thing. But that’s only because you’d rather be messing about with the underlings than taking the rap for something that might go wrong. It’s time to change your thinking. It’s all a matter of application. You’re a lot more capable than you realise. Ask anyone who knows you.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Here’s your chance to go after what you really want. If you’re bored or unhappy with what you’ve got, open the door to something new. Your finances should be OK by now, so if you’re working on something spectacular, think about funding it yourself. Even so, don’t ignore your obligations. You have a knack of forgetting the promises you made — and that’s never a good plan. Behave yourself — and get rich!
Your Chart
Charlene Bezuidenhout (December 30 1958, Cape Town, 5.20am)
Sun sign: Capricorn Moon sign: Leo Rising Sign: Capricorn
You’re so ambitious, so determined to take charge and so afraid of losing track that you’re tripping yourself up as you go. The problem with all this Capricorn energy is that, if you’re not getting what you want, you tend to switch off and sink into a slump. For the rest of this year, learn whatever you can. It’s time to expand your skills — and your ideas about your own potential. By next year, you’ll have opportunity and money enough to start something that gives you lots more time to yourself. Meanwhile, how about taking a belly-dancing class or learning to sing? Your inner show-off is about to take a mad chance, unless you give her somewhere sane to demonstrate her gifts. Most importantly, stop worrying about what people think of you. Concentrate on what you think of yourself. You’re at that time of your life when you’ll soon start thinking you’re too old — for whatever. Catch yourself before you get there. Remind yourself how good it feels to laugh for no reason.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Your Weekly Stars: April 29-May 5
What the stars have in store for you
