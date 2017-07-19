TV and movies teach us tough women are hardcore boozers

There is a lot to envy in the on-screen female. These are women who can have extended conversations with their passengers while driving and not once looking at the road, dance unselfconsciously at house parties, enjoy simultaneous orgasms every time they have sex, never have to wait to be served at bars, and leave shops without paying. But most covetable of all?

Their ability to knock back a neat Scotch without so much as an ill-concealed wince.

In 40 years of a far-from-teetotal existence, I have never knocked back a neat scotch after a hard day and I don't think many other women have either. And yet, from the whisky-swigging, dirty-martini-downing Merlot-hounds depicted on telly and in the movies, anyone would think that, as a gender, women are now running on 80%-proof fumes.

Heroines like The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick, Scandal's Olivia Pope, House of Cards's Claire Underwood and Homeland's Carrie Mathison have their feminist credentials underlined by booze. Because what could be more empowered than drinking like a man?

How and what these sodden leading ladies drink is significant. Chardonnay is no longer considered an empowered tipple (too girlie) and is now predominantly used by Hollywood to characterise cliquey Californians (Big Little Lies), struggling mothers (Bad Moms - and pretty much every mum you'd like to be friends with on telly) and the out-of-control Amy Schumer in Trainwreck.

These are women who call Tuesday "Boozeday" and wear tank tops emblazoned with the slogan: "There are only three men in my life ... Johnnie, Jack and José."