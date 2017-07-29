Lana Del Rey dresses up harsh truths in the gauzy balm of seductive pop

Lana Del Rey is one of the pop stars of our age, a self-styled, self-obsessed icon for the selfie generation.

Her entire oeuvre has effectively been a microscopic examination of her own neuroses, presented as a filtered fantasy of Instagram glamour, where the soft focus somehow only serves to emphasise jagged edges lurking beneath the surface.

Her lush, bittersweet songs (and videos and fashion photos) exist on a knife edge between Hollywood dreams and harsh reality, essaying a seductive melancholy fuelled by depression, self-hatred, abusive relationships and narcotic dependency.

"Beautiful problems, God knows we've got them," she sighs with forlorn emphasis on Beautiful People Beautiful Problems, a track on her new album Lust for Life.

The song title is typical Del Rey, both mordantly funny yet genuinely sad.