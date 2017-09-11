Hold the phone: the Samsung Note8 is coming

It's every manufacturer's nightmare: a product that gets to market only for a dangerous flaw to emerge, prompting a costly and reputation-damaging recall.

Replacements are rushed into production to salvage the line and meet orders, only for it to happen a second time.

That's precisely what happened to Samsung last year when some of its Galaxy Note 7 handsets caught fire due to a battery fault.

Between that crisis and the launch of the follow-up Note8 last month, the company has been mired in political controversy at home. But one wonders whether consumers care?

Consumers certainly cared about the Note7, and even non-Samsung users were made aware of it because of the enormous press the recall received, including announcements on airlines that forbade carrying the devices on board.

But Samsung's mea culpa has come across as sincere - it shouldered the blame instead of shifting it to battery manufacturers - and has repeatedly sought to atone from its misstep.

More importantly, perhaps, its subsequent devices have been outstanding. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ make the current iPhones (due to be updated mid-September) look antiquated.