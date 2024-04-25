Tabane, a passionate mixologist, showcased the seamless harmony between his brand and the concept in a pitch video that not only impressed but also moved the judges. His company doesn't just make ice; they craft an experience that perfectly aligns with the essence of the competition.
Going beyond the ordinary, Keagile and his team specialise in infusing high-quality ice cubes with fresh fruits, herbs and edible flowers, turning each cube into a work of art that enhances a drink's delicious flavour instead of watering it down, making it a delightful journey for the taste buds and elevating the art of mixology to new heights.
It was the pursuit of perfection and an unwavering passion for mixology that drove Tabane to envision beautifully crafted and flavoured ice blocks. No easy ride, relentless trial and error — and overcoming challenges like load-shedding and water shortages — tested his resolve and honed his skills.
Visit luckybirddrinks.com and gourmetice.co.za.
Young entrepreneur wins big with his gourmet ice business
Twenty three year old Keagile Tabane's Gourmet Ice & Co impressed the judges in the Luckybird's 'Make your Luck' competition
Image: Supplied
It's a tale of creativity, determination and a dash of good luck as Gourmet Ice & Co, an innovative venture led by visionary entrepreneur Keagile Tabane, impressed the judges of the Luckybird "Make your Luck" competition, taking home a whopping R150,000 prize.
More than just Tabane's personal company, Gourmet Ice & Co is a family business comprising his two younger brothers and their mother, who apart from providing guidance contribute to the manufacturing process and work alongside their big brother.
The competition was conceived to spark innovation and look for entrepreneurs, who submitted inventive ideas by providing a clever hack as a solution. The prize is cash to help propel the winners' venture forward.
