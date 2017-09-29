How to be a happy camper at Oppikoppi & Rocking the Daisies

Get your tents ready and start preparing your livers: the dust and grass of Oppikoppi and Rocking the Daisies are calling.

From next weekend the two biggest festivals in South Africa will host tens of thousands of revelers and a slew of musical acts.

This year the two festivals decided to share headline acts to lure more of them to the country, which is why artists such as Black Coffee, Flume, Joey Bada$$, Two Door Cinema Club, The Naked and The Famous, Beatenberg and Bongizizwe Mabandla will be performing at both festivals.

Supporting the headliners on the dusty Northam plains in Limpopo will be the likes of Albert Frost, Carlo Mombelli, The Brother Moves On, The Muffinz, Twins on Decks, Jazuelle, Timo ODV and more.

Further south, Rocking the Daisies in the Western Cape will also host Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Sibot X Toyota, Alice Phoebe Lou, Shortstraw, Felix Laband and a few hundred others.