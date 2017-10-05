Lifestyle

LISTEN: 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Kazuo Ishiguro

05 October 2017 - 14:23 By Mila de Villiers
Kazuo Ishiguro has won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the renowned British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro.

Ishiguro has received widespread acclaim for his novels Never Let Me GoThe Remains of the Day and The Buried Giant.

Read Michele Magwood’s interview with Ishiguro on the Buried Giant here and listen to her 2015 interview with Ishiguro below:

• This article was originally published on BooksLIVE.

