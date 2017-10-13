Liam Gallagher gives rubbish travel advice & burns A-listers

Lock up your eyebrow-trimmers because it's Gallagher sibling war. Feuding former Oasis brothers Noel and Liam both have albums out, so have been hitting the publicity trail harder than Liam punching a paparazzo.

Who Built The Moon? by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds has been getting critical buzz, but swaggeringly charismatic Liam's solo debut As You Were is currently outselling the rest of the UK's Top 20 albums combined.

He's beating his big bruv wit-wise too - and Noel's no slouch himself, having once described Liam as "like a man with a fork in a world of soup".

Here's our pick of Liam's funniest recent comments: